Old Boys Marist and Kamo continue their winning form in Northland club rugby

Kamo and Old Boys' Marist (OBM) made it six out of six wins in the Tyrepower premier club rugby in Northland over the weekend.
Hosts OBM belted Hikurangi 36-5 while Kamo also won at home, a 25-14 victory over Ngati Hine Moerewa on Saturday.
The respective wins propelled both OBM and Kamo to the top of the table with 28 points apiece, but the former with a better points differential.
In the other results, Hora Hora registered their first win of the season, 36-32 over Waipu, Western Sharks defeated Mid Northern 33-28, and Kerikeri beat Wellsford 37-14.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along to the OBM-Hikurangi match to capture the action.
MC010521NADRUGBY2.JPG
Hikurangi prop Mark Lawson takes some effort to stop against OBM.