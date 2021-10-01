Occupation to start this weekend over Ahipara tree chop

A hui at the Wharo Way site last Saturday resolved, among other things, to start an occupation at the site this weekend. Photo / Rueben Taipari

A hui at the Wharo Way site last Saturday resolved, among other things, to start an occupation at the site this weekend. Photo / Rueben Taipari

An occupation is due to start today in Ahipara where the felling of half a centuries-old pōhutukawa has angered local hapū.

Details of the occupation — such as whether it will include both the private section where the tree is and the adjoining public reserve — will be discussed at a hui on site at Wharo Way from 11am.

Rueben Taipari, who is co-ordinating the occupation, said he would stay until he was satisfied the tree would survive.

Covid level 2 rules would be followed with numbers kept under 100.

Rueben Taipari (left) is leading an occupation which is due to start this weekend at Ahipara’s Wharo Way. Photo / supplied

Taipari said the cut-down section of tree trunk was removed by hoist on Wednesday, allowing access to the cut.

An earth plaster panipani (coating) had been applied to the cut as a temporary protective measure. No rot or disease was observed.

Mulch had been applied around the tree and planting had been carried out along the reserve boundary.

The fate of the pōhutukawa logs will also be discussed at the hui.

Lisa McNab, of the Ahipara Takiwa, said the occupation, along with planting of a mara rongoā (traditional healing garden), was one of three strategies decided during last Saturday's hui at the Wharo Way site.

The others were to set up a rōpū (group) to ensure the health of the tree, while another rōpū would gather evidence to establish exactly what had happened, and who was responsible, when the pōhutukawa was felled.

Earth has been applied to the pōhutukawa's cut trunk as a temporary protective measure. Photo / Rueben Taipari

That group would also examine how the current reserve came to be where it is and why it did not include the section closest to the waterfront.

Landowner Cecil Williams, a Kaitaia GP, said he checked three times with the council — twice by phone and once by email to confirm — whether the tree was protected.

He was told it was not listed on the council's Schedule of Notable Trees so he was allowed to prune it. He was not, however, told he could cut it down.