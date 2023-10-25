Kaitāia lawyer Clive Patterson, here reciting a poem at the farewell for Northland Age editor Peter Jackson, in July 2021, has died

Kaitāia community stalwart, lawyer and businessman Clive Patterson has died, and is being remembered as a great man, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to so many.

Patterson, who was born in Dunedin to Alfred and May on October 9, 1938, died last week.

He attended Victoria University working part-time in the Magistrates Court and Supreme Court before graduating with an LLB. He joined Morrison Taylor as a junior solicitor for four years.

While working at Morrison Taylor he was asked to consider a role for a qualified person working for a northern agent, George Dragicevich, in Kaitāia (wherever the heck that was). So in December 1964 he flew to Kaitāia in a DC3 and stayed briefly at George’s home. He eventually became a partner, forming Dragicevich, Campbell & Patterson.

It was during this time that the accounting firm run by Garth Hazeldon had a rather attractive young secretary. Garth, seeing a great opportunity to play Cupid, introduced the bubbly young Fay to the smooth city lawyer. Clive escorted Fay to her debutante ball, and the rest, as they say, is history.

They bought a house in Eden Terrace where they raised four children and lived happily in that home for about 40 years.

Clive worked with George for 11 years before taking the plunge and going out on his own in 1976. He took on his first partner, Chris Lord, in 1980 forming Patterson & Lord.

Chris eventually moved back to Auckland in 1986 so Clive was back working as a sole practitioner.

In 2003, Clive’s son Mark joined, becoming partner in 2006, where Patterson Law came to be. Clive retired in 2015 after 50 years practising in the Far North.

During Clive’s time as a lawyer he appeared in the High Court, District Court, Family Court and the Environment Court and in 1996 became the only serving Notary Public north of the Bay of Islands.

Clive volunteered his services to the community for almost 60 years as an active member of the Anglican Church parish council, Lions Club, Jaycees, Far North Community Forest Charitable Trust, a Claude Switzer Memorial trustee for 15 years and was Kaitāia Golf Club president for three years. As governor of the Jaycees he was instrumental in the building of Jaycee Park (where his eldest son climbed up on to the boiler of the train engine, fell off and broke his leg).

A Far North District councillor for three years, Clive was one of the drivers behind raising the funds to build the Kaitāia Community Centre.

Fay and Clive Patterson

Below are excerpts from Clive Patterson’s eulogy:

Dad:

Where do we start? A great man, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to so many, a man who wore many hats. A loving and dedicated family man - also a lawyer, but you would hardly know it if you spent time with him at home. His work was a source of pride, but it was also a world he kept separate from our daily lives.

His silence about his work was a testament to his commitment to providing us with a peaceful and sheltered home life. He spared us from the complexities and stresses he faced daily. It was as if he wanted to ensure that his home was a place of solace and comfort, a sanctuary from the demanding world of law.

As a father he was firm but fair, when we were caught doing something naughty it felt like he was putting us through a court case when we would have preferred a quick smack on the bottom.

He loved his British comedy, especially Dad’s Army where he would assume the role of Captain Mainwaring to make sure the household was being run efficiently, and of course Fawlty Towers, where he and his great mate Father Brady would laugh their heads off watching with a gin after a particularly stressful day at work.

Dad and Mum took us on many adventures around the country during the school holidays when we would all squeeze in to the Valiant, but his favourite holiday was at the bach at Coopers Beach where he and Fay would eventually build their dream home. Coopers was Dad’s sanctuary.

In recent years Dad didn’t venture too far and it was so fitting that he was able to stay in his happy place right until the end.

Dad cherished the connections he made over the years, whether it be in the workplace, through golf or the various associations he was involved in.

Dad was a very private man but also very humble. Generosity was something that he gave freely whether it be his time or his contributions to charities. It was only when we went to cancel his World Vision donations that we were alerted to the fact that he had been donating monthly for 43 years straight.

Dad was a wonderful speaker who was proficient in public speaking. So much so, that family dinners often ended in Dad saying a few words and raising a glass, often reciting his favourite line “Today, has been a good day”.

Friendships were important to Dad and even though he wasn’t as social in more recent years, he and Mum loved opportunities to socialise with friends. We have great memories of the raucous nature of their dinner parties, which generally ended in a singalong around the piano with Dad leading the chorus.

Along with his children, he was very proud of his grandkids and great-grandkids.

One of Dad’s last holidays with Mum was a bucket list river cruise from Budapest to Amsterdam where they experienced all of what Central Europe has to offer, a real bookend to a life of memorable holidays. One more Dad moment - while Mum was videoing the view out of their cabin as they cruised past a magnificent castle on the Rhine, Dad faced inwards in his chair in deep thought, brandy in hand whilst reading the Northland Age.

After attending countless funerals and noting the numbers of people who would pay their respects Dad always joked that Kaitāia was a great place to die. Dad, how right you were. We are completely overwhelmed by, and so grateful for the outpouring of love and support from all of you in the Far North community at this time.

Rest in peace Dad. You did not speak to us much about your work or many great achievements, but your actions and your love spoke volumes, and for that, we are eternally grateful. We will do our utmost to do you proud.