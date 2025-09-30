Oakleigh crash: Police charge driver allegedly involved in State Highway 1 collision
The crash happened south of the Oakleigh petrol station early on Saturday evening. Photo / Local Democracy Reporter Susan Botting
Police have laid charges against a man involved in a crash on State Highway 1 in Northland last weekend.
The 35-year-old appeared in Whangārei District Court charged with failing to stop to ascertain injury, driving while suspended and careless driving.
Two vehicles, one of which was towing a trailer,
crashed in Oakleigh, south of Whangārei, about 5.20pm last Saturday.
Northland Road Policing team member Senior Sergeant Steph Hudson said there were no serious injuries as a result of the crash.
Police were continuing to appeal for information.