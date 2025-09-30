Advertisement
Oakleigh crash: Police charge driver allegedly involved in State Highway 1 collision

Brodie Stone
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
The crash happened south of the Oakleigh petrol station early on Saturday evening. Photo / Local Democracy Reporter Susan Botting

Police have laid charges against a man involved in a crash on State Highway 1 in Northland last weekend.

The 35-year-old appeared in Whangārei District Court charged with failing to stop to ascertain injury, driving while suspended and careless driving.

Two vehicles, one of which was towing a trailer,

