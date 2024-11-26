The work includes an alternative route over the fragile Brynderwyn Hills, which have been closed increasingly frequently due to bad weather.

The Northland Expressway’s three phases are:

Phase One: Warkworth to Te Hana (just north of Wellsford)

Phase Two: Te Hana to Port Marsden (alternative to the Brynderwyn Hills)

Phase Three: Port Marsden to Whangārei.

An NZTA spokeswoman said work had started on the first section, with 510m of borehole drilling complete and a full contingent of rigs and people now onsite.

Staff recently attended a walk-over through Matariki Forest in the Dome Valley in preparation for geotechnical investigations, she said.

Helicopters would later be used to move machinery to a few hard-to-access areas of the forest.

Regarding the other two sections, including the alternative route over the Brynderwyns, “the team is continuing to work hard to make decisions about the route north of Te Hana”.

“We’ll be making some decisions about the route from Te Hana to Whangārei by the end of the first quarter of 2025 and will be sharing it with people at that time.”

The spokeswoman said public interest in the progress so far has been high.

More than 4300 people have signed up to receive e-newsletter updates, and Facebook updates have had a total reach of 253,000.

The Brynderwyn Hills road is also being resealed this summer as part of NZTA’s road maintenance and rehabilitation programme.

Overall, the works will see approximately 210 lane kilometres of state highway renewed across the region by the end of May 2025.

