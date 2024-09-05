The sun shines over Te Hononga, the Hundertwasser Memorial Park in Kawakawa, on a July morning as parts of the Far North experienced some record winter temperatures.

It may not have seemed like it at times, but New Zealand just went through its third-warmest winter on record, with parts of Northland, particularly the Far North, having record, or near-record, high temperatures.

The Niwa Climate Summary for winter – the three months from June to August – shows the country registered its 12th-warmest June, eighth-warmest July, and ninth-warmest August on record.

Overall, the nationwide average temperature for winter was 9.6C. This was 1C above the 1991-2020 average, making it New Zealand’s third-warmest winter since Niwa’s seven-station temperature series began in 1909.

New Zealand’s warmest and second-warmest winters on record were 2022 and 2021, respectively, Niwa climate scientist Gregor Macara said, with five of the country’s six warmest winters occurring since 2020.

Winter followed an autumn that was wetter, drier, sunnier or warmer than normal in Northland, depending on where you lived.