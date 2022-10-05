Tournament convener and Kamo Club member Michael Hewer lines up a shot ahead of this weekend's snooker competition. Photo / Karina Cooper

This weekend marks the first time the New Zealand Masters Billiards and Snooker Association is bringing their tournament to Northland.

Forty-eight players will disperse themselves across eight tables split between the Kamo Club and Northland Club.

The players, from as south as Wellington, will put their cues to work to try and take home the top prize of $1000 cash or at least some of the $5000 cash prize pool.

Tournament convener and Kamo Club member, Michael Hewer, said snooker and billiards fans can catch the action Friday to Sunday from 8am to 7.30pm.

Hosting the event was a notable moment for the two clubs as the monthly tournament is usually held elsewhere in the North Island, he said.

"It's a very, very big deal. There's nowhere else in the North with the facilities to be able to host a masters tournament on this scale."

Hewer said the event would help encourage the growth of snooker in Northland.

Both clubs had refurbished their snooker and billiards tables in anticipation of the competition which Hewer said will capture the "convivial" and "very friendly" atmosphere that attracts players to the game.

He has been competing at masters level for 13 years and the game has taken him all over the country for various competitions.

Hewer said the tournament had attracted the help of 12 sponsors - the two major ones of which were Steve Taylor Tyres and Harry Clyde from The Whangarei and Kamo Vehicle Testing Stations.