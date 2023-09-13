The NZ Highwaymen - Eddie Low, Dennis Marsh, Brendan Dugan, and Gray Bartlett - will perform in Kerikeri in November.

Music fans are in for a treat when the NZ Highwaymen bring their brand of country music to Kerikeri in November.

The NZ Highwaymen - Brendan Dugan, Eddie Low, Gray Bartlett, and Dennis Marsh - have been on the road around the country throughout May and June, but had not managed to make it to the Far North, despite many requests to play here.

But the constant demands from country-loving Far North folk has seen the band add a date at the Turner Centre. Over 8000 tickets were sold through the group’s 20-date tour in May/June, with the NZ Highwaymen spending 31 days on the road, with over 7000km covered.

“By popular demand we have put on a few more shows in areas we have not yet been to and we once again take delight in bringing entertainment to smaller rural towns in New Zealand. Their tour in May/June took them to towns like Bulls, Putāruru, Gore, Hokitika and Wellsford, now they are coming to Kerikeri with a performance at the Turner Centre,’’ the tour organisers said.

The NZ Highwaymen between them have recorded over 100 albums, many of which went gold and platinum, and this tour is a once in a lifetime opportunity to see four of NZ’s most loved country artists performing together ‘live’ on the same stage.

Their shows have delighted, and the music is familiar, belting out the biggest hits from international country icons such as Johnny Cash, George Jones, and Kenny Rogers, along with their own hit songs.

The NZ Highwaymen are known individually in their own right and have toured the country many times in various groups, including the sell-out Highway of Legends tour along with the recent NZ Highwaymen Tour of which the first leg took them from Wellsford to Invercargill.

For tickets to the Kerikeri show go to www.iticket.co.nz/events/2023/nov/nz-highwaymen.



