A woman in her 50s died following a head-on crash on Ngunguru Rd in Whangārei on Saturday night.

Northland Regional Council deputy chairman Jack Craw is grateful his son-in-law and young grandson are alive following a crash in Northland that claimed the life of another driver.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Ngunguru Rd, near Glenbervie, Whangārei, on Saturday at about 5.50pm.

The driver of the other car, a woman in her 50s, died at the scene. Her death has pushed Northland’s road death toll to 25.

Craw’s son-in-law and 2-year-old grandson received moderate injuries and were taken to the Whangārei Hospital, where they remained overnight.

Craw said the pair, who were on their way from Glenbervie to his place for dinner, was still in hospital recovering.

He posted on social media that his son-in-law suffered “massive seatbelt bruises and a fractured pelvis” while his grandson suffered “a huge bruise on his forehead, a bloody nose and nasty seatbelt bruises”.

Craw said he was grateful for the seatbelts and the “best child seat you can get.

“We are so lucky. Thanks to wonderful work by police, fire and ambulance officers.”

Police serious crash investigator Senior Constable Jeff Cramp said a car heading east along Ngunguru Rd near Rockingham Rd, pulled out to pass a Nissan and “failed to see an oncoming car coming west.

“There was a head-on crash, and the sole female driver of the car doing the overtaking died.”

Cramp said the woman was believed to be from Whangārei and was on her way to work.

The road was straight but there was a “dip” at the end, and there were double no-passing lines, he said.

“Everyone was wearing seatbelts including the driver who died. All airbags were activated.

“Lessons to be learned are just because you drive a road on a regular basis... complacency can lead to an absolute disaster.

“Complacency is trouble. Never take anything for granted, just try and stick to the rules of the road.”

The road was closed while emergency services were at the scene and has since been reopened.

The fatal car crash comes after a 31-year-old Tikipunga woman was killed after her car crashed through a fence on Whareora Rd near A H Reed Memorial Park and landed in a creek on July 14.

She was not wearing a seatbelt.

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering roading, health, business and animal welfare issues.