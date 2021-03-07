Northport emergency services exercise tonight no cause for panic

Northport, the deepwater port at Marsden Pt, is advising people that there will be a planned emergency services exercise this evening, so people shouldn't worry if they see any action at the port.
Northport has an emergency exercise scheduled for this evening - from around 6.30pm-7pm onwards.
It said people should not be alarmed by emergency services activity at or around the port this evening as it will be part of the exercise.