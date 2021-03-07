Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Northport emergency services exercise tonight no cause for panic

Quick Read

People shouldn't panic if they see emergency services at Northport tonight - it's a scheduled exercise.

Northern Advocate

Northport, the deepwater port at Marsden Pt, is advising people that there will be a planned emergency services exercise this evening, so people shouldn't worry if they see any action at the port.

Northport has an emergency exercise scheduled for this evening - from around 6.30pm-7pm onwards.

Read More

It said people should not be alarmed by emergency services activity at or around the port this evening as it will be part of the exercise.