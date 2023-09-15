NZ Detector Dogs is looking for another star drug detector dog from Northland, like Arthur, above, and reckon the region has the best dogs in the country to train.

NZ Detector Dogs is looking for another star drug detector dog from Northland, like Arthur, above, and reckon the region has the best dogs in the country to train.

When it comes to sniffing out drugs, it may come as no surprise to some that Northland’s rescue dogs are the best in the country.

NZ Detector Dogs (NZDD), which trains dogs to sniff out drugs for police, Customs and the Department of Corrections among others, is searching for its next ‘drug sniffing superstar’ and has targeted Northland dogs after its best previous detector dogs were found in the region.

The company was in the region late last month talking to the SPCA and others about getting a new detector dog, NZ Detector Dogs managing director Janet Williams said.

And the reason for the search - simply because Northland dogs are the best, Williams said.

Northland is known as the cannabis capital of the country, but that is not the reason why our rescue dogs are so sought after by the company.

‘’We’ve had a number of great detector dogs from Northland, with possibly our best ever, Arthur, coming from Northland a few years ago. We’ve also had Buddy and Kai from up there who have been wonderful detector dogs,’’ she said.

Kai, the unwanted puppy found abandoned in Kaikohe who found his calling as a drug detector dog

Back in 2011 Brutus, then 4 weeks old, was rescued after being found dumped at the Oakleigh Service Station. But then Whangārei SPCA animal welfare inspector Helena Sweeting quickly recognised that he was smarter than the average dog after displaying almost obsessive-compulsive behaviour while chasing balls.

Sweeting contacted (NZDD) and NZDD handler/trainer Guus Knopers saw that the pup had what it took and later took Brutus away for intensive training to see if he had what it took to go into the bomb-sniffing business. Brutus aced all those tests and an overseas army took him away.

Brutus became a valued member of a foreign, but friendly, army detecting bombs in a far-off, war-torn, country.

Williams said the service is now on the lookout for a new drug detector and she said Northland was the best area to look in for its next drug-sniffing superstar.

A stray dog found in a park in Kaikohe has become a star drug detector and has shown such talent that Williams reckons they should be the “poster boys” for all unwanted dogs.

Kai, a cattle dog-cross was about 6 weeks old when 7-year-old Devon Robinson and his family found him in Reed Park, Kaikohe. Emaciated, severely infested with worms, covered in fleas (and bubble gum), he soon became a beautiful dog, but found his way to NZDD when the Robinsons decided that he needed more than they could give him.

Arthur, the abandoned dog from Northland who became a top drug detector dog, won’t take any bull when he’s on the hunt for illicit substances.

But with Kai about to retire, there’s a need for another inquisitive pooch to take his place.

‘’Rescue dogs from Northland, and we prefer rescue dogs, have been the best dogs we have ever had so we are keen to see if we can get another wonderful detector dog from up there and we are actively looking.’’

Williams said the SPCA in Northland was great at recognising potential detector dogs, but if anybody had an unwanted dog they thought could be suitable they should get in touch.

‘’We’re looking for a nice, unwanted dog, aged about 10-12 months old and medium sized. We can’t have big dogs as they have to be lifted in an out of things like containers, and if you’re lifting a dog in and out of a container 60-70 times day it can be a bit of a chore and tiring. And there are so many unwanted dogs out there too so we’re helping that problem as well.

‘’So if you have a dog you think is suitable, get in touch via our website or Facebook page nzdetectordogs.co.nz.



