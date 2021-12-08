Northland's roving rural market a moving feast

Stallholders at the Roving Rural Market. Photo / Donna Russell

The moving feast of the Roving Rural Market south of Whangarei is proving popular with vendors and buyers alike.

Vendors take turns to host the market at their rural properties around Ruakaka, Waipu and One Tree Point.

The creative solution came about when artisan growers and producers in the area south of Whangarei wanted to set up a growers' market but couldn't find a venue, according to Jennifer Ross of Left Fields market gardens.

"We had looked around but didn't have a place to do it. So we decided to take turns,'' she said.

"We hosted the first one at our place about a year ago and there were about four vendors. Now there are at least 10 each time.''

Creating a direct link from farm gate to table, the growers have a chance to showcase their wares in idyllic rural settings while the buyers have a chance to see where the produce comes from.

Produce at the Roving Rural Market. Photo / Donna Russell

And if last week's market is anything to go by, locals were queuing to get in before the gates were open at Ogopogo Gardens in Takahiwai Rd.

Owner Kathleen Kort said it was her first time hosting and she was excited to be welcoming people to her property.

She had a growing queue of people eager to buy her punnets of blueberries, boysenberries and raspberries.

"We usually have strawberries as well, but this spring was really wet and most of my strawberry plants died,'' she said. "I just have a few left that are producing but luckily the other berries are doing well.''

Her business was started about three years ago and had grown mostly through word of mouth.

"It's been great because as the plants grew bigger, production increased and each year more people want our produce. We have always been able to sell everything we produce.''

Under a canopy nearby were the star attractions of the day, the floppy-eared and inquisitive Anglo-Nubian goats of Belle Chevre Creamery of Waipu.

The 3-month-old youngsters were kept penned beside the tent so they could not cause mayhem and where the delicious goat milk cheeses were selling like hot cakes. The goats were graciously welcoming pats from all passersby.

Lachlan Scown and Carey Scown with Ashley the Anglo Nubian goat at the Belle Chevre tent. Photo / Donna Russell

Owners Jennifer and David Rodrigue said the goats never failed to work their charm and their award-winning cheese products did the rest.

Jennifer said the two most tame goats were named Ashley and Bloomfield after New Zealand's director general of health "which was more of a joke earlier on".

A new vendor at the market was the Tasty Tucker tent where freshly cooked food was being sold.

Kort said the hot food was in response to feedback from visitors.

"The people have spoken and we have listened. People wanted to come to the market and be able to have a picnic in a rural setting with their friends.

"The added twist is that many of the dishes are made with ingredients from the other vendors."

Boysenberry pies were made from Ogopogo berries and vegetables from Left Fields were used in a vegetarian lasagne.

Mussel fritters were creating an eager queue.

Ross said the great part was when people asked what to make with an unusual vegetable like kohlrabi, she could point them in the direction of the hot food tent.

"It's a great way of showcasing our produce."

Other vendors included raw cakes from Raw Creations, fresh mushrooms and avocados from Maungatapere Mushrooms, honey from Jo's Honey, chocolates and meringues from Chocolate Barn, coffee beans from Epic Coffee, subtropical fruits and banana plants from Subtropicals Aotearoa, and bread and baguettes from Pinenut Bakery.

The vendors often changed with the seasons and not everyone could host.

Live music added to the ambience and encouraged people to relax and linger.

Kort said the stallholders had decided to donate goods to a raffle to offset the costs involved and pay for the musician and portaloo.

Market dates were changed around to suit and people were notified through the group's Facebook page.

Special themed markets were held at Easter, Valentine's Day and before Christmas as well.

The next market is scheduled to be held at Left Fields market gardens on December 23.