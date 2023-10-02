Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate
Updated

Northland’s rivers and lakes face big health issues that could take decades to fix, according to new data

Jenny Ling
By
4 mins to read
Kerikeri River, along the Rainbow Falls track and by the basin at the Stone Store, was noted as being unsuitable for swimming in the report.

Kerikeri River, along the Rainbow Falls track and by the basin at the Stone Store, was noted as being unsuitable for swimming in the report.

The quality of Northland’s rivers and lakes has severely stagnated, with E. coli and sediment the largest problems the region has to overcome.

That’s the verdict from Northland Regional Council (NRC) following a report by

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate