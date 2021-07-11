Northland's newest millionaire had sleepless night after Lotto win

The Lotto balls fell perfectly for a Northland punter on Saturday, who won $1 million with Lotto First Division.

The Lotto balls fell perfectly for a Northland punter on Saturday, who won $1 million with Lotto First Division.

A big day at work ended happily for a Northland Lotto player, who won $1 million with Lotto First Division earlier this month.

The region's newest millionaire had a weekend to remember after winning the money on July 3 with a ticket bought on line at MyLotto.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, came home after a big day at work and decided to quickly check her phone while putting her feet up.

"I saw an email from Lotto NZ saying I'd won a prize but didn't really click what that could mean, so I didn't think much of it to be honest – I just carried on with my evening," the woman said.

But as the evening wore on, the email stayed on the woman's mind – until she eventually decided to check her ticket.

"I ended up staying up pretty late with the email still playing on my mind, so I decided I might as well log in to MyLotto and find out what I'd won,'' she said.

"I watched as all six numbers were circled on one line of my ticket and then saw $1 million appear on my screen – I couldn't believe what I was seeing. I sat there in shock trying to count all the 0s.

"We live pretty far away from any shops, so we always pick up our Lotto tickets on MyLotto – but never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I would become a millionaire while sitting at home one night."

The winner then shared the exciting news with her husband, handing him her phone with her winning ticket on screen.

"He looked at the phone and then looked at me – he couldn't believe what he was seeing… neither of us could really. We just stood there in the lounge and held each other. It was in that moment that we knew we were going to be stress-free for the rest of our lives – I'll never forget that moment," the woman said.

Somewhere every Lotto player will want to see first hand - the Big Winners' room.

The winner and her husband didn't get any sleep that night, instead staying up talking about their plans for their life-changing winnings.

"My husband said the first thing he wants to buy is a chainsaw, which means I'm going to be buying some noise-cancelling headphones."

Joking aside, the couple couldn't be more excited for the how this prize will set themselves and their family up for the future.

"We're going to share the winnings with our kids – it's going to make such a huge difference to all of our lives. We couldn't be more excited for the future, it's truly life-changing."