Northland’s Mea Motu to fight for first international boxing title

Northland boxer Mea Motu outclassed former WBC bantamweight world champion Usanakorn Thawilsuhannawang in her last fight. On Sunday, she’s taking on Iran's Nastaran Fathi (7-0, 2KO) for the WBC Asia Super Bantamweight title. Photo / Supplied

Northland boxer Me Motu, unbeaten in her first 14 fights, is stepping up to the world stage with a fight for an international title in Dubai on Sunday.

Motu (14-0, 6KO) will finally get the opportunity to showcase her skills internationally when she takes on Iran’s Nastaran Fathi (7-0, 2KO) for the WBC Asia Super Bantamweight title in Dubai, UAE, on Sunday.

And after that bout, she will head to the US to be filmed for the reality TV show Celebrity Making of A Champion, where she will be mentored by former heavyweight world champion Tim Witherspoon.

It will be Motu’s first bout outside of Aotearoa, and takes place on the undercard of the WBA World Bantamweight title bout between the US’ Jamie Mitchell and the UK’s Nina Hughes at the Hilton Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

RSG Promotionz is staging the card, which features multiple title fights, and Motu is excited about the prospect of competing in such a talent-rich event.

“I am even more determined. I’m finally fighting internationally on the world stage, and even better, in Dubai. I’ll be fighting an undefeated girl, which is the first time for me. I’m ready to show her what I’m good at, " Motu said.

“I don’t think anyone actually understands how strong I am until I get in the ring. A lot of people doubt my power and speed; they watch it on TV. It looks different when you’re in the ring with me.”

The 32-year-old and her trainer Isaac Peach will fly out to the Gulf State on Saturday, giving her time to settle in and prepare for her upcoming matchup with Fathi. Peach has been studying footage of Fathi, and while he respects her ability, he is confident that Motu has the tools needed to get the job done next week.

“I think her opponent [Fathi] is quite good, and it’s there [Dubai], they’re the A-side. So, we have to come and take it, but we are used to that; we will beat her.”

Motu’s fight with Fathi is just the start of her international campaign. The Kaitaia fighter will appear in the inaugural season of Celebrity Making of A Champion, which will be filmed in Las Vegas in 2023. The series will see some of the world’s top up-and-coming boxers facing off against one another.

Each fighter will have a mentor throughout the series. Former heavyweight world champion Tim Witherspoon will be Motu’s mentor. For someone who enjoys studying the history of boxing as Motu does, the series offers her a unique chance to rub shoulders with some of the sport’s greats.

“We are going to meet a lot of old-school fighters, referees, coaches, and just [work towards] understanding the game that they had to put their fighters through, and what they went through, " Motu said.

“I never thought I would get this chance in my life. I will get to meet a lot of hall-of-famers, a lot of fighters that made history, and that’s exciting, "

However, before Vegas’s bright lights shine down on her, Motu is focused on taking care of business against Fathi in Dubai. A win is likely to earn her a world ranking with the WBC. She is currently ranked by the IBF, and adding a WBC ranking to her résumé would only establish her further as one of the rising stars of women’s boxing.

Fans wanting to watch the event will be able to purchase the live PPV via coresports.world.



