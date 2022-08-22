The STI LILY- the largest product ship ever to visit the country - berths at Marsden Pt this week.

She's 250m long, and carries enough refined fuel to fill up half a million cars, and this week the STI LILY - the largest product ship ever to visit the country - berths at Channel Infrastructure at Marsden Pt.

Channel Infrastructure, the fuel infrastructure company, is set to welcome the biggest product ship to ever visit New Zealand when the STI LILY arrives at Marsden Pt.

The refined product ship is classed as LR2 in size, which is among the largest refined product ships in the world, and its planned arrival is the first time a refined product ship of this size has visited New Zealand.

With a gross tonnage of 63,000 and dead weight of 110,000, the ship is 250m in length and is capable of carrying up to 120ML of refined product. Marsden Point is the only fuel import terminal capable of handling vessels of this size, offering customers significant freight savings.

Channel Infrastructure chief executive Naomi James said the process of decommissioning the refinery is now more than 70 per cent complete, and only the shell and structure remain with the plant now dismantled internally.

''As we turn to the future of our new business, the arrival of this vessel into Marsden Pt is an important moment in our transition, marking the first time a ship of this size carrying already refined fuels has been able to make the journey to New Zealand. As the largest fuel import terminal in the country, we are the only location capable of receiving product tankers of this size, and our tankage capacity means we are well placed to store and distribute the fuels on board, to where our customers need it most."

The fuel aboard the STI LILY is enough to fill half a million cars, fuel 9000 flights between Auckland and Wellington, and keep 35,000 trucks on the road. It will fill nine of Channel Infrastructure's tanks, including five of its largest, and is sufficient to meet 11 days' worth of Auckland and Northland's demand.

"As noted when we made our recent presentation to investors, we are currently only utilising around 30 per cent of the available land, and tank capacity of our Marsden Pt site, so this gives you a sense of the underutilised capacity that we have to support New Zealand's fuel security requirements.

"We have 280 million litres of contracted storage under way already, and we could significantly add to this capacity through further tank conversions if it were needed.''

The STI LILY is due to berth at Marsden Pt overnight on Tuesday - subject to weather conditions.