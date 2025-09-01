Officers of the 2nd Battalion, Auckland Regiment pictured on the lawn in front of Pompallier House September, 1942, which was requisitioned by the Army for the officers' mess 1942-43. Photo / Russell Museum
Today marks 80 years since World War II ended with Japan’s surrender on the deck of the USS Missouri in the country’s own harbour of Tokyo Bay. While New Zealand was never invaded, war was still close to home - maybe more than people nowadays realise.
Northland played an importantrole as a first line of defence against an anticipated Japanese invasion from the north.
Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Northland manager Bill Edwards said the military had concluded defending the north was a priority because that was where the Japanese would most likely attack first before heading south to Auckland.
Top-secret defence infrastructure, developed in the months after the bombing of Pearl Harbour, stretched from North Auckland through to the Far North.
“People had a very localised view of what was going on in their immediate area, though often entry to these places was restricted with information about them tightly controlled,” Edwards said.
“Not many people know it, though Pompallier Mission in Kororāreka-Russell, Te Waimate Mission in Waimate North and the Waitangi Treaty grounds and surrounding estate all played a significant role in the plan for Northland’s defence,” Edwards said.
It was built in 1832 as the Church Missionary Society’s inland mission and model farm and was designed to teach Māori European farming techniques. But in World War II it became host to the New Zealand Army.
“An anti-tank regiment was established in the Te Waimate area – a mobile and relatively independent force that had the capacity to respond to invasions quickly using the roads leading to possible points of landing," Edwards said.
In addition, the 20th Field Regiment – a fighting infantry unit – was based there, close to the historic mission.
Just down the road at Remuera, close to Ōhaeawai, the Māori 2nd Battalion had their camp with the Remuera 9th Ambulance Camp nearby.
Edwards said the 80th anniversary of the war’s end was a fascinating time to reflect on the role Northland’s most treasured heritage places played in the country’s defence strategy.