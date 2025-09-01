“What people didn’t understand, however, was that their own local military facility was a small piece in a much larger jigsaw that made up Northland’s comprehensive defence network.”

The full extent of that network was top secret, and only recently quantified as a result of two volunteer researchers, Jack Kemp and Dr Bill Guthrie, who worked with Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga to access files that had been held in archives since World War II.

Edwards said what they found revealed the full picture of the defence network in Northland and how extensive it was.

“Not many people know it, though Pompallier Mission in Kororāreka-Russell, Te Waimate Mission in Waimate North and the Waitangi Treaty grounds and surrounding estate all played a significant role in the plan for Northland’s defence,” Edwards said.

The Field of Remembrance at Waitangi Treaty Grounds. There are 569 crosses, one for each member of the Māori Battalion who didn’t make it home. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The three buildings were no strangers to conflict, having all survived the Northern War of 1845-46.

During World War II, Waitangi was central to the defence of the Bay of Islands and the neighbouring Whangaroa Harbour.

Edwards said defence operations at Waitangi served as the operational home to the 4th North Auckland Battalion, an infantry unit for defence and rapid response.

“ ... [They] were central to what was known as The Box – the military administrative zone based at the southern end of the Bay of Islands."

Waitangi Camp covered the river mouth spits near the Treaty House, while Cactus Camp was built on the edge of the bush a bit further to the north.

Building began in February 1942 – two months after Pearl Harbour – and at least 28 buildings were constructed on the two plots. Work was completed by July 1942 when the Army occupied the site.

Edwards said across the bay at Russell, Pompallier Mission – or Pompallier House as it was known then – was requisitioned by the Army for military use as an officers’ mess.

Pompallier Mission in Russell. Photo / NZME

“Interestingly, in 1943 – and at the height of the war – the Government bought the building for the nation, and Pompallier House became a public monument open to visitors in the late 1940s."

Also central to Northland’s World War II defence plans was New Zealand’s second-oldest building, Te Waimate Mission, which is about a 30-minute drive from Waitangi.

It was built in 1832 as the Church Missionary Society’s inland mission and model farm and was designed to teach Māori European farming techniques. But in World War II it became host to the New Zealand Army.

“An anti-tank regiment was established in the Te Waimate area – a mobile and relatively independent force that had the capacity to respond to invasions quickly using the roads leading to possible points of landing," Edwards said.

In addition, the 20th Field Regiment – a fighting infantry unit – was based there, close to the historic mission.

Just down the road at Remuera, close to Ōhaeawai, the Māori 2nd Battalion had their camp with the Remuera 9th Ambulance Camp nearby.

Edwards said the 80th anniversary of the war’s end was a fascinating time to reflect on the role Northland’s most treasured heritage places played in the country’s defence strategy.