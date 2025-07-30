Other areas do not need to be evacuated unless directly advised by local Civil Defence authorities.

Northland’s Deputy Harbourmaster Peter Thomas said people should follow the advice of Civil Defence.

He has been advising harbour wardens and marinas of the threat and said it was up to people to heed the warnings.

“They’re warning strong currents and surges, and we’ve had them in the past,” he said.

Thomas said areas such as Mangōnui and Tutukākā seemed to be particularly susceptible to such activity.

Tutukākā Marina manager Dylan Lease said the marina was airing “on the side of caution” and listening to the advice of Civil Defence.

“What’s going to tell the story is what’s happening in other countries. As the wave moves down that will tell the story for us.”

He said the marina community was being alerted and the situation was subject to ongoing assessment.

The marina is no stranger to tsunami risks after it was badly damaged on January 15, 2022, after the Tongan tsunami surge.

It cost nearly $6m in damage.

A rebuild at the marina started in February 2023 which aimed to withstand greater tsunami surges than those of January 15.

The Civil Defence warning has stated strong currents and surges can injure people.

“There is a danger to swimmers, surfers, people fishing, and anyone in or near the water close to shore.”

“People in or near the sea ... should move out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours, marinas, rivers and estuaries.”

Flooding was not expected.

Civil Defence discouraged people from going to the coast to watch unusual wave activity due to the threat of “dangerous and unpredictable” surges.

Those wanting to view the conditions can access live reports and cameras on the Surfline website.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre in Honolulu said waves up to 1m were possible in areas including New Zealand as well as the Cook Islands, Fiji, Antarctica, Mexico and more.

The United States Geological Survey upgraded the size of the quake to magnitude 8.8 after it was previously described as 8.7.

It hit the East Coast of Kamchatka Russia at approximately 11.25am.

The National Emergency Management Agency (Nema) earlier said there was no risk. However, the strength of the quake has now been upgraded.

Civil Defence earlier indicated it could take 12 hours for such activity to reach the coastline.

Tsunami warnings and evacuation orders are being issued around the Pacific – including in Hawaii and Japan.

More to come

