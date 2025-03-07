The competition is a test of tractor-driving skills and experience, according to competition organiser John Phillips.

Successful drivers need a good start, then to make all the right gear changes up the track, he said.

Martin said she decided to enter the competition for the first time last year, after previously watching her older brothers compete.

Despite not having much experience at the time, she managed to win her first race before being beaten in her second.

Since then, she has been driving a tractor when she can, including working part-time on the farm of family friends Ros and Colin Simpson, who lent her their tractor for the races.

The final involved competing against two other drivers over three legs, with Ella Martin not knowing she had won until the very end.

To get into the finals, Martin had to successfully win all her races, including two against her boyfriend’s father Shane Phillips, who is a previous winner and the son of contest organiser John Phillips.

Martin said she would like to see more women get behind the wheel of a tractor and give the tractor-pull competition a go.

“I feel like tractor driving has been made normal for boys and men to drive, but it’s pretty cool to be a girl and know how to so it – although I’m still learning – it’s a pretty good feeling to be able to do it.”

The former Kamo High School student is now studying midwifery in Auckland and is looking forward to seeing what her career will offer.

But Martin said it is good to have tractor driving to fall back on, including being a good holiday job.