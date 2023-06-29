MetService meteorologist Andrew James said an active front is forecast to move onto Northland this evening, bringing squally showers and thunderstorms

Northlanders should get ready to batten down the hatches this evening as a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by MetService.

The watch is for four hours from 8pm today to 12am on Saturday.

MetService Meteorologist Andrew James said an active front was forecast to move to Northland this evening, bringing squally showers and thunderstorms with possible damaging wind gusts of more than 110 km/h, and potentially damaging tornadoes.

“Wind gusts of this strength can cause some structural damage, including trees and power lines, and may make driving hazardous,” he said.

“If any tornadoes occur, they will only affect very localised areas.”

James said showery southwesterlies were present at the moment and would continue into the weekend.

“There’s a real pulse of increased activity set to arrive after dark tonight bringing more intense showers, including thunderstorms and hail with some pretty strong gusts.

“They will be moving through very quickly, so wherever you get those through, you’ll get strong gusts of wind.

“Areas in the east will be more sheltered but they’ll be small localised systems so may affect very small areas and move through very quickly.”

James said more “blustery showery conditions” were likely over the weekend.

“There’s a strong long period of wind coming from the southwest so there’ll be on and off wet conditions through the rest of the weekend but not that same intense burst as Friday night.”

For information on preparing for and keeping safe during a storm, see the Civil Defence Get Ready website.