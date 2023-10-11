Collectors will be out and about across Northland for the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal later this month, with the Breast Cancer Foundation always needing more volunteers for its major fundraiser.

A Northland woman is heeding the call to “kick breast cancer to the kerb” this month by collecting for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s Pink Ribbon Street Appeal, and she’s encouraging others to take part too.

Frances Rawson will be one of 10,000 volunteers hitting the streets all over New Zealand on October 27 and 28, raising vital funds for breast cancer research, education and patient support.

Rawson lost her sister Ollie to breast cancer six years ago. With another sister, Veronica, recently diagnosed and now going through treatment, she was determined to get behind the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal.

She said of Veronica: “The last seven weeks hasn’t been easy for her, but with her strength of character, I know she will be with us a little longer.

“I volunteered because I wanted to support her while she is going through this process.”

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ is still looking for more people in Northland to sign up for a two-hour collection shift.

“The Pink Ribbon Street Appeal is one of our biggest fundraisers and it couldn’t go ahead without amazing volunteers like Frances,’’ foundation’s chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner said.

“As a charity doing vital work to stop Kiwis dying of breast cancer, we rely entirely on the goodwill of generous New Zealanders. By contributing just two hours of your time, you’ll be making a massive difference to help us to kick breast cancer to the kerb this Breast Cancer Awareness Month.”

Every year, around 160 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in Northland. All of the money raised from the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal goes towards Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s work to advance breast cancer research, educate Kiwis about the importance of early detection, and support patients through their treatment and recovery.

The deadline to sign up as a volunteer for the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal is midday on October 26 and visit pinkribbonvolunteer.org.nz for more information.