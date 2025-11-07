This year is the 107th anniversary of Armistice Day, a temporary ceasefire which was signed on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918.

That was followed by the formal peace treaty - the Treaty of Versailles - which officially ended the war and set out the terms of peace, and was signed in June 1919.

Godfrey said about 100 people are expected to turn out to the Kerikeri War Memorial next to the library at the Kerikeri Domain just before 11am.

Everyone is invited, he said.

“We have two major functions; Armistice Day and Anzac Day.

“This event is smaller than Anzac Day, we don’t get as many turn out, but there’s still a significant number.

“A lot of people who attend will be descendants of veterans and will be wearing the family medals.

“That’s probably the most specific way to commemorate their service by putting on the medals and marching to honour them.”

Godfrey said students of Springbank School and Kerikeri High School are “doing the hard yakka” organising and hosting the event.

The programme included a welcome, speeches, a minute of silence, the recital of the roll of honour, the playing of The Last Post, and wreath-laying.

Just under 10% of New Zealand’s then population of 1.1 million served overseas during WWI, with more than 18,000 dying.

More than 40,000 were also hospitalised with injury or illness. Nearly every New Zealand family was affected.

Jenny Ling is a senior journalist at the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering human interest stories, along with finance, roading, and social issues.