Biosecurity New Zealand Deputy Director-General Stuart Anderson said it is investing in the development of “an integrated pest management approach” to safeguard New Zealand’s maize and sweetcorn industries.
MPI has teamed up with Foundation for Arable Research (FAR), Process Vegetables NZ, Vegetables NZ Inc, and growers on management and mitigation strategies to help reduce production losses and enhance resilience to the invasive pest.
“Together we’ll develop some really good tools for growers, including establishing surveillance networks on a national scale,” Anderson said.
Fall armyworm is believed to have blown over to New Zealand from Australia after a cyclone in 2022.
The same year, the Northern Advocate reported farmers in the Far North were deeply concerned the pest was annihilating their maize crops, which hiked the cost of growing the essential feed while also producing devastatingly low yields.
However, Biosecurity New Zealand said fall armyworm couldn’t be eradicated and was here to stay.
Industry partners are now shifting the focus to long-term management of the pest.
Mark Dunham, from Northland Seed and Supplies, said there had been a lot of uncertainty over the last two years around how much of an impact fall armyworm would have and the control measures farmers should take.
“Everyone has been unsure, MPI, farmers, everyone. It’s been a challenge to overcome.
“In hindsight it hasn’t come to a lot across Northland. There’s been half a dozen farmers impacted economically each year.”
Dunham said the investment from MPI and other sector groups was “positive”.
“Initially it was hard for everyone to get information, but it’s coming through and farmers are more comfortable with it now.
“The more tools they can provide the better it’s going to be.”
MPI said fall armyworm has the potential to impact 72,490 hectares of maize, with an estimated value of over $480 million and 3320 hectares of sweetcorn production, with an export value of $36.9m.
FAR biosecurity officer Ashley Mills said it wasn’t known what the full impact of fall armyworm would be in the future.
“It depends largely on our winter temperatures and suitable host plants in the absence of maize and sweetcorn,” Mills said.