Marsden Estate Winery and Restaurant staff Justin Atkinson, Sera Karaka, and Pietro Aloisi have been rushed off their feet this summer. Photo / Jenny Ling

More Northlanders are dining out regularly, seeking great food, and dishes with locally-sourced, seasonal produce.

New data from the New Zealand Restaurant Association reveals insights into the evolving eating habits of Northlanders based on an online survey.

The report, based on a survey of 4000 New Zealand diners, is aimed at helping stakeholders in the dining and takeaway industry align their business strategies with consumer preferences.

On average, Kiwis’ weekly spend on dining out has risen to $114.

In Northland, the median spend is now $102 a week, the same as the South Island’s West Coast, and less than Auckland’s $157 a week and Wellington’s $114.

Fifty-seven per cent of surveyed Northlanders are dining out once or twice a month, and 32 per cent are dining out one to three times a week. About 10 per cent are dining out less than once a month.

Marsden Estate Winery and Restaurant owner Cindy MacIvor said she’s noticed more people eating out this summer.

It had been “a fantastic season”, she said.

“In our 30 years we’ve had record numbers this year,” MacIvor said.

“I don’t know why, I think it’s after Covid.

“People are seeming to want to treat themselves and have some fun. The summer has been great.”

According to the report, Northlanders believe the most important factors for a positive dining out experience was great food, followed by an exciting menu, great service, and value for money.

Northlanders’ favourite cuisine is “modern New Zealand” food, followed by Japanese, and Thai.

Poor food quality and service issues were the top grievances for those surveyed.

Around half of the diners who had a bad experience said nothing about the experience to the venue and never returned.

Other off-putting dining experiences include overly loud music, long wait times, unclean premises and poor value for money.

Restauranteur Daniel Fasnacht, owner of Beachcomber Restaurant and Peekaboo Backyard Eatery in Kaitāia, said overall, business had improved since Covid, but there was still room for improvement.

“It’s picked up from last year, that was a terrible summer.

“But we’re still not even close to what it was before Covid.

“There’s way more people eating at home or not going out anymore.

“They’re still a bit reluctant going out and spending a bit more and treating themselves. The more expensive restaurants struggle a bit.”

Fasnacht said the roading issue was “still a problem” for businesses in the Far North, as the main state highway through the Mangamuka Gorge had been closed since August 2022, forcing motorists to take the longer detour around SH10.

“It takes so much longer to come to the Far North at the moment.

“If you had those Aucklanders in, they’d spend more maybe but the locals are a bit reluctant.”

One leading trend highlighted in the report was diners’ preference for seasonal produce and locally sourced ingredients, reflecting a strong interest in the origin and freshness of their food.

MacIvor said Marsden Estate had a “good local following” of customers who frequented the restaurant weekly.

The menu was changed four times a year in line with the seasons “so we can use what’s fresh in”.

“We try to keep that consistent good food and service and use what’s in season. We like to support all the local growers.

“It’s just trying to create a different menu each season and keep it interesting.”

Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois said reliable service and high-quality meals are crucial to customer satisfaction in the sector.

“Consumer dining preferences continue to evolve and it is crucial for restaurants to adapt to these changes,” she said.

Bidois said the survey results provide “invaluable insights into the dynamic landscape of consumer preferences”.

“As an industry, it’s imperative that we take heed of these trends to ensure continued relevance and success.

“The regional disparities in spending habits highlight the need for restaurants to stay agile.”

