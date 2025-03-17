Tracey Walsh, owner of Bachclean NZ, which offers residential and bach cleaning in Whangārei Heads and Bream Bay, said cleaning was physical work.

She stressed the importance of stretching before and after cleaning, as she’d hurt her back before.

“It didn’t happen on the job, I was pulling weeds, but it’s the same thing.

“Don’t think you’re bullet-proof, especially when you get older.

“It’s very physical work.

“It’s almost like going to the gym.”

Vacuuming was the cause of most Northlanders’ injuries according to ACC, followed by cleaning outside, dusting, and cleaning toilets.

Other injuries were caused by slips, trips, falls, and lifting and carrying things.

The most prevalent injuries included soft tissue injuries, lacerations, fractures and dislocations, burns, and foreign bodies in the eye.

On Track Cleaning owner Brian Cook, who has been in the cleaning business for 30 years covering Northland, said he “couldn’t imagine” how people could injure themselves with a vacuum cleaner.

His staff used upright vacuum cleaners which were much safer, he said.

“It’s not the vacuum cleaner that’s the problem, it’s probably people trying to move furniture and putting their back out.

“You have to know how to move things correctly.

“You have to be cautious and take care with what you’re doing.”

Cook also advised people to be careful when using chemicals.

“A lot of people aren’t cautious enough with the chemicals that they buy in supermarkets.

“They’re a lot harsher on your skin than you realise.”

Ash Hook from Scrubby Dubby Cleaning, who does commercial and residential cleaning in the Bay of Islands including Kaikohe, Kawakawa, and Kerikeri, advised people to “be mindful” and work together.

“You want to be in good physical health, and you don’t want to bite off more than you can chew.

“It’s good to work with a partner, that way you can tackle the bigger jobs together.”

ACC injury prevention leader James Whitaker said people also hurt themselves doing the laundry.

“They’re lifting things that are way too heavy, way too bulky and awkward, and they’re doing it in ways that are hurting them.”

Whitaker said most home-related injuries could be avoided.

“People are much more likely to get injured if they’re tired and aren’t focusing entirely on the task they’re tackling.

“There is no harm in delaying some tasks to reduce the chance of injury.”

Tracey Walsh’s tips for staying free of cleaning injuries

Stretch before and after cleaning.

Avoid repetitive movements.

Stay hydrated.

Have regular breaks.

Be mindful of your stance.

Jenny Ling is a senior journalist at the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering human interest stories, along with roading, lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.