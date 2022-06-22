Geoff Crawford of Crawford Farms, Marua. Photo / Donna Russell

Geoff and Jo Crawford, of Crawford Farms near Whangarei, have been named 2022 Regional Supreme Winners in the Northland Ballance Farm Environment Awards.

Run by the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust, the awards champion sustainable farming and growing, with the Northland awards announced on June 22.

The Crawfords also won the following awards: Ballance Agri-Nutrients Soil Management Award, DairyNZ Sustainability and Stewardship Award, Hill Laboratories Agri-Science Award and the WaterForce Wise with Water Award.

The large-scale farming operation encompasses three dairy farms and a 300ha beef unit. Dairy is the main pillar of the business, with the team milking 1500 cows across 260ha.

A field day will be held at Crawford Farms on Thursday, September 8.

Other Northland award winners were:

Bayleys People in Primary Sector Award: Julian McPike and Trevor & Joy Smyth, Oneriri Station; Beef + Lamb New Zealand Livestock Farm Award: Julian McPike and Trevor and Joy Smyth, Oneriri Station; Massey University Innovation Award: Geoff Mansell, Kotare Farm; Norwood Agri-Business Management Award: Kim & Graham Gilkison, Dancing Petrel Vineyard & Winery; Northland Regional Council Water Quality Enhancement Award: Julian McPike and Trevor & Joy Smyth, Oneriri Station; Northland Emerging Business Award: Stuart Paterson & Melisa Jones, Tymana Farm.