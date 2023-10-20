The weather is shaping up to be mostly fine for Labour weekend.

Northlanders and holidaymakers can get ready to fire up the barbeque, don some light breezy clothes, and grab their summer hats and sunscreen.

The long weekend is shaping up to be mostly fine across Te Tai Tokerau, which will be a relief for those tired of pouring rain, gales and even hail.

MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor said although a band of low pressure brought Northland a bit of rain late last week, it was looking mostly clear from Saturday to Monday.

There would be a bit of rain “on and off” up to the start of the weekend, which would largely clear up by Saturday evening.

“Sunday is looking much better up there,” O’Connor said.

“It’s looking like the best day.

“But Monday should be pretty good as well.”

In the Far North, Saturday’s rain would come with a southeasterly wind, making things a bit chillier, but it would be the district to clear up first, maybe as early as Saturday morning.

However, the rain would “hang around a bit longer in Whangārei”, O’Connor said.

The west side of Kaipara would be more sheltered and drier on all three days, she said.

Temperature-wise, Northland would sit at a comfortable 20C, reaching 22C maximum on Sunday in Paihia and Kerikeri.

Monday should be slightly cooler but only by a couple of degrees, O’Connor said.

The Northern Advocate put together the following list of events and activities to keep residents and visitors occupied.

The popular Koast art trail is back this Labour weekend.

Koast (Kerikeri Open Art Studios Art Trail) from October 20 to 23. This year’s trail has been extended to include artists and galleries in Mangōnui, Rawene, Kohukohu, Russell and Matauri Bay.

Inxs Sessions Tour at Russell Boating Club, 46 Matauwhi Rd, Russell, October 21, 7.30pm to 10.30pm. A high-energy gig showcasing the numerous hits of one of the most successful bands of all times.

The Artisans Market, Town Basin, Dent St, Whangārei, October 21, 9am to 1.30pm. Delicious food and an assortment of talented artisans located in the tourist hub of Whangārei, specifically in Putahi Park and The Canopy Bridge right in front of Hundertwasser.

Hall Market, Maungakaramea Memorial Hall, corner Maungakaramea and Tauraroa roads, Whangārei, October 21, 9am to 1pm. Locally produced arts, crafts, bric-a-brac, plants, preserves, coffee, and food.

Tutukaka Markets, Tutukaka Marina, Marina Rd, October 21, 4pm to 8pm. An eclectic range of local artists, artisans, food trucks and live music.

Repair Café, Reyburn House Art Gallery, 32 Reyburn House Lane, Town Basin, Whangārei, October 21, 1.30pm. Volunteers donate their time to help repair small appliances (no microwaves), textiles, bikes, wooden items, sharpen tools and more. Bring your repairs.

Mangawhai Tavern Market, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai, October 21, 8.30am to 1pm. Selection of art and craft stalls, fresh flowers, tasty food, artisan breads and pastries, awesome coffee, and fresh produce.

Mangonui Craft Market, Mangonui Hall, 132 Waterfront Drive, October 21, 10am to 1pm. Indoor market with locally made produce including olive oil, wooden products, jewellery, knitting, aprons, cushions, children’s hats, and handmade cards.

Gráda at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri October 22, 7-10pm. With members from both Ireland and New Zealand, the band has reunited for a New Zealand tour showcasing original songs and instrumentals that have captured the imaginations of audiences all around the world.

Tangiteroria Trail Ride, Tangiteroria Bike Track, 150 Paerata Rd, October 22, 7.30am to 3pm. Main track is a great mix of terrain and well-marked and junior and midgets tracks available.

Monday Market, Kaurihohore Hall, Apotu Rd, Whangārei, October 23, 9am to 1.30pm. Local stallholders will be selling their produce, plants, home baking, preserves and crafts.

Christmas Workshop, Ano Ano, shop 6 Bank St, Kaitaia, October 23, 10am to 12pm. For those who want an early start making their Christmas gifts. Email anoanoclothingrescue@gmail.com to register.

Visit Kiwi North, 10 minutes from Whangārei CBD. The attraction includes a museum, nocturnal kiwi house and Victorian heritage buildings set on 25 hectares of rolling farmland, forest and bush. Kiwi North is open 7 days, 10am to 4pm including Labour weekend.

Wander around the Quarry Gardens in Kensington, Whangārei. The subtropical oasis was created by volunteers in the remnants of a former stone quarry. The gardens are open 9am to 5pm, 7 days a week, including Labour weekend.

Check out the Parrot Place in Kerikeri. The bird park features a bird display with around 300 birds from all over the world and is open Monday and Saturday 10am to 4pm and Sunday 10am to 3pm.

Check out an exhibition at the Hundertwasser Art Centre and Wairau Māori Art Gallery by the Town Basin in Whangārei. The centre is open 10am to 4pm seven days a week including Labour weekend.

Photo / Michael Cunningham

Visit the Kerikeri Mission Station including the Stone Store and Kemp House then pop across the bridge to Te Ahurea, an interactive pā site offering a unique Māori cultural experience.

Head to Russell via the Paihia ferry or Opua car ferry, and visit the beaches, restaurants and cafes, check out the heritage buildings, and walk or drive to the historic site of Flagstaff Hill.

Get a Thunder Trike Tour in Paihia, or take a cruise out on the Bay, followed by a mooch in Paihia’s shops and cafés, and a short drive to Haruru Falls.

Hike the Mangawhai cliff walk, which takes two to three hours, or take a gentle walk along the estuary then indulge at Bennetts chocolate shop and café.

Grab some fresh produce, arts and crafts, and delicious food at the Old Packhouse Market in Kerikeri on Saturday 8am to 1.30pm and Sunday 9am to 1.30pm.

Get out on the water at Kai Iwi Lakes, hike up Maungaraho Rock or to the top of Tokatoka Peak, then check out Dargaville’s art galleries.

Visit Waipoua Forest for a close encounter with Tane Mahuta, the country’s largest kauri tree.

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering health, food, lifestyle, business and animal welfare issues.