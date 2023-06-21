An example of the lightning Northlanders reported seeing last night. Photo / Andrew Warner

Northlanders were treated to a dazzling display last night as 400 lightning strikes flashed over the region.

MetService says thunderstorms are still a possibility for the region’s east coast today as yesterday’s stormy weather lingers.

Along with sonic booms and forks of lightning were torrential downpours - felt most in the Far North.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said in the last 24 hours up to 8am, Kāeo had received 98.9mm of rain and Kaikohe 96.8mm.

Whangārei proved drier as 35.7mm of rain fell overnight - slightly ahead of Dargaville with 35mm but surpassed by Twin Bridges in Kaipara which experienced 46mm of rainfall.

“A lot of these places had large amounts of rain in a short amount of time,” James said.

He explained how heavy rain was considered anything more than 6mm an hour.

“Whangārei last night around 9pm had 15.8mm of rainfall in the hour. Kāeo had 22.8mm close to midnight.”

James said most places in Northland recorded rainfall in the double digits.

“There has been a long wet period punctuated with some very heavy short bursts of rainfall.”

So far, none of the Northland’s three district councils have reported road closures due to flooding or slips. However, the Advocate understands a small slip occurred on the Brynderwyns late last night which contractors worked in the dark to clear.

The Whangaruru North Residents and Ratepayers Association reported Punaruku Rd - notorious for flooding in bad weather - was passable. However, He Puna Ruku Mātauranga O Whangaruru was closed.

State Highway 10 in Kāeo flooded overnight but has since receded following high tide. Commuters this morning reported the road was passable but advised people to take care.

Motorists also announced the journey from Kerikeri to Whangārei was doable but warned there was a large amount of surface flooding and the rain was still “bucketing down”.











