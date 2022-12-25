Onerahi deptuy fire chief Brian Redwood disguised as Santa ready to deliver donated toys. Photo / Supplied

For about 20 years Onerahi volunteer firefighter Brian Redwood has been delivering Santa and surprise gifts to the kids in his neighbourhood.

And yesterday morning was no different as the 60-year-old deputy fire chief donned his Santa suit and jumped into his sleigh laden with donated gifts destined for the hands of local kids.

Redwood and the two helper elves at his side - a firefighting couple from his brigade - blasted the fire truck’s siren to let youngsters know Santa was in town with toys in tow.

No one knows where Onerahi’s Santa will turn up, as Redwood randomly selects streets to steer his sleigh toward.

“But people hear the siren then start coming out and it spreads down the street.”

The odd parent even jumps in the car and brings their kids to the firefighters.

“The community really love it,” Redwood said. And he in turn loves seeing the looks on the kids’ faces when they receive their surprise presents.

The long-running idea was born one Christmas morning decades ago when Redwood was listening to his fire chief wishing everyone a safe and happy festive season.

“It was just a whim,” he said.

He thought the festive cheer from his fire chief was “pretty cool” so decided the following year to organise lollies to hand out.

Redwood delivered the sweets to former Northland Radio and shared some Christmas cheer with listeners via the airwaves.

The next stop was the police station, before picking random streets in Onerahi to hand out lollies to the kids living there.

“From there it progressed into delivering some toys that were donated to us,” Redwood said.

The presents were bought by the then Onerahi Super Liquor owner and gifted to the brigade for Christmas morning.

However, this year’s delivery was sponsored by New World Onerahi and The Warehouse, which donated $250 each - used by the brigade to buy toys.

“The brigade has really been behind me. They kept asking who will get to be on the sleigh for Christmas,” Redwood said.

He hopes the tradition carries on even when he hangs up the Santa suit.







