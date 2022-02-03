Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Northland tourism, hospitality businesses welcome reopening timeline

4 minutes to read
Paihia business owners are keen to see tourists return to Northland. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Paihia business owners are keen to see tourists return to Northland. Photo / Peter de Graaf

By
Peter de Graaf

Reporter


A good start and a step in the right direction — that's how Northland tourism and hospitality operators are describing the Government's plans to gradually reopen New Zealand's borders.

However, they also caution that tourism

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.