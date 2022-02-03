Northland tourism, hospitality businesses welcome reopening timeline

Paihia business owners are keen to see tourists return to Northland. Photo / Peter de Graaf



A good start and a step in the right direction — that's how Northland tourism and hospitality operators are describing the Government's plans to gradually reopen New Zealand's borders.

However, they also caution that tourism businesses won't really feel the benefits until the self-isolation requirement is dropped.

Riki Kinnaird, co-owner of Russell's Duke of Marlborough Hotel, said the plan would help tourism businesses plan ahead and start returning to normality.

''It's a good start. This is what we've all been looking for, for two years, to get back to some normality — not only for tourism but also to see loved ones again.''

Under the reopening plan announced on Thursday, New Zealanders and other eligible travellers, including people with border exceptions, would be allowed to enter from Australia from February 27.

They would not have to go into MIQ but would be required to complete self-isolation for 10 days, reducing later to seven days.

The border would open to all Australians in July and to all travellers from October.

Duke of Marlborough owners Anton and Bridget Haagh, Jayne Shirley and Riki Kinnaird. Photo / Jess Burges

Kinnaird said the initial opening would be of greatest benefit to families who had been separated by the MIQ system.

In his case, he had a sister in New South Wales who would finally be able to come to his 50th birthday, which had been postponed for 18 months.

His concern was that the ongoing self-isolation requirement meant tourism would not immediately benefit.

''That's a barrier. You're not going to travel for two weeks if you've got to spend seven days in isolation — and you definitely wouldn't come for a weekend, which a lot of travellers do.

''But having a timeline will allow us to start planning and get ready. From a mental health perspective it lets us position for the future.''

Kinnaird said he was looking forward to welcoming Australians back, who in the past were the second biggest group of customers at the Duke after Kiwis from Auckland and Northland.

''Australia's a good market. They're us — they spend money and enjoy. We can't wait for them to come back, when appropriate.''

Dive Tutukaka owner Jeroen Jongejans is looking forward to seeing tourists return to Northland. Photo / John Stone

Dive Tutukaka owner Jeroen Jongejans agreed the plan was ''a step in the right direction'' but the self-isolation requirement would be a barrier to people considering a holiday.

He hoped the isolation rule would be dropped by mid-year so winter tourism operators down south would at least get a good season.

''Most businesses in tourism and hospitality are on their knees, they haven't got a lot left. Summer hasn't been the greatest — being in red we haven't had the volume of people — so a lot of businesses haven't been able to make the income required to be confident about getting through winter. It's been a long time, over two years, of significant disruption,'' Jongejans said.

''It's great to get the border opening but we're really looking forward to the next step when we don't require self-isolation. It's open a little bit, but to make a big difference it needs to open more.''

Steve Selby, who owns the Jimmy Jacks Rib Shack and CBK restaurants in the tourism hotspot of Paihia, was pleased to see the borders starting to creak open.

''We've been operating through some pretty tough times for a couple of years, so it's got to be a help to us. At least we've got a timeframe to look forward to.''