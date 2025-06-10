Northland farmers will be one of the main beneficiaries of a $17m research programme aimed at making pasture land more resilient to climate change and severe weather events.
A $17 million investment into New Zealand’s agricultural future has been unveiled, with Northland one of two key regions to benefit from the Resilient Pastures programme.
Announced by Agriculture Minister Todd McClay at the national Fieldays, the seven-year initiative aims to tackle pasture persistence – a challenge that threatens theproductivity and sustainability of New Zealand’s pasture-based farming systems.
Led by DairyNZ and supported by Beef + Lamb New Zealand, the programme unites farmers, scientists, Māori organisations and industry leaders to develop region-specific solutions that can withstand climate variability and extreme weather events.
Recent data shows pasture productivity in Northland and Waikato is declining by up to one tonne of dry matter per hectare per decade. Farmers are being forced to renew pastures more frequently, increasing costs and reducing long-term sustainability.
With climate change already impacting pasture growth and farm profitability, the programme is seen as a critical step in safeguarding New Zealand’s food production systems.
“This is about innovation, collaboration, and ensuring our rural communities – especially in regions like Northland – are equipped to thrive in a changing world,” Brown said.
Sarah Curtis is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on a wide range of issues. She has nearly 20 years of journalism experience, with much spent court reporting in Gisborne and on the East Coast. She is passionate about stories that make a difference.