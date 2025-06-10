Northland farmers will be one of the main beneficiaries of a $17m research programme aimed at making pasture land more resilient to climate change and severe weather events.

A $17 million investment into New Zealand’s agricultural future has been unveiled, with Northland one of two key regions to benefit from the Resilient Pastures programme.

Announced by Agriculture Minister Todd McClay at the national Fieldays, the seven-year initiative aims to tackle pasture persistence – a challenge that threatens the productivity and sustainability of New Zealand’s pasture-based farming systems.

Led by DairyNZ and supported by Beef + Lamb New Zealand, the programme unites farmers, scientists, Māori organisations and industry leaders to develop region-specific solutions that can withstand climate variability and extreme weather events.

“Pasture is the backbone of our agricultural economy,” DairyNZ Chair Tracy Brown said.

“Without action, we risk losing our competitive edge in global markets. This investment is about future-proofing our farming systems – and Northland is right at the heart of it.”