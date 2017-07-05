Northland teachers and NorthTec staff on the professional development day. Photo / Supplied

They say there is no substitute for experience - so six Northland teachers donned hard hats and hi-vis jackets as they took a day out to see engineering in action.

The teachers from five secondary schools all had some experience of engineering, but were keen to learn more by joining the professional development day at the invitation of NorthTec's Engineering Education 2 Employment (EE2E) Project.

The project is funded by the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC) and seeks to address the vast shortage of engineers in New Zealand, especially at diploma level.



The group, which included Julian Blank, NorthTec's youth development manager, Ken Levinsohn, electrical engineering tutor, and Mirko Wojnowski, EE2E project lead, first heard Raymond Crawford from Opus talk about his cadetship study pathway.

This involves studying the NZ Diploma in Engineering (NZDE) part-time while employed and sponsored by a civil engineering firm such as Opus.

Aaron Taitoko, from Tui Technology, then gave the teachers a tour of two electrical engineering sites in Whangarei: Carter Holt Harvey Woodproducts, and Donovan Group.