Te Paki won six gold medals at the NZ Short Course Swimming champs in Hawke's Bay earlier this month. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A young Northland swimmer is the best in the country among his age group, showcased by his recent achievements at the New Zealand Short Course Swimming Championships.

Te Paki, 13, has been swimming competitively since he was 9 and has already made waves during his years with Northwave Swimming Club.

Earlier this month, the New Zealand Short Course Swimming Championships in Hawke’s Bay saw him perform outstandingly, achieving first in the 200m backstroke, 100m backstroke, 400m individual medley, 200m individual medley, 200m butterfly and 100m butterfly.

He also came second in the 100m individual medley and 100m breaststroke.

The achievement will lead him to the Victorian Age Groups State Championships in Australia next week where he is hoping that he will not only beat his personal bests but surpass a record for his age group.

He said he felt “a bit nervous” going into his first nationals but his confidence rocketed as he kept hitting personal bests and gaining big wins.

“It’s just a good feeling.

“My greatest achievement [at the event] is that I nearly broke the New Zealand record for 100 back. I was off by splits. That will be my goal when I go to the Victorian champs.”

Te Paki, 13, won a big haul of medals at the NZ Short Course Swimming Championships. Photo / Michael Cunningham

While his sights are set on upcoming events, he has bigger dreams of competing in the Commonwealth Games and Olympics.

“I want to go to the high-performing swim meets. I think I could achieve that by the times I’m doing.”

He attends Pompallier Catholic College in Whangārei and trains eight times a week. He said the early mornings twice a week could be tough but it was worth it to “be the best”.

The thing he enjoys the most about swimming is the bond between himself and the rest of the Northwave Squad.

Monica Cooper has been coaching for close to 40 years and said the emphasis at Northwave was not on the end result, but on enjoying the journey.

Teaching Te Paki the skills mixed with his determined nature are a recipe for success, says his coach. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Learning about respect, empathy, having fun and good listening skills were all part of being an athlete.

“It’s about understanding Te as a boy, knowing how competitive he is, but also teaching him to be patient, tolerant, learning all the skills, learning about nutrition, recovery, how to focus on his training and his racing. He loves to win – but more importantly, he loves to race.”

Cooper said teaching him how to race meant the results would take care of themselves.

“It’s about learning about the sport because if Te looks to stay in swimming as a sport for a number of years, then that’s a long journey.”

“He is very very determined, and he never gives up.”

Brodie Stone is the education and general news reporter at the Advocate.