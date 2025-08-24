Sam Nock during the NPC game against Auckland. Photo / Photosport

Northland’s cause was helped by an Auckland team who haven’t found their mojo this season, losing all four matches.

In fact, the malaise began last year when Auckland lost seven out of 10 games and finished just above Manawatū, Northland and Southland.

The Taniwha made sure former All Black Angus Ta’avao didn’t boss the scrum, while excitement machine AJ Lam and dangerous ball runner Xavier Tito-Harris were not given the licence to roam the outside channels.

Western Force centre Reesjan Pasitoa keeps reminding the Northland union his signing was well worth it. He bagged a brace – his second off a scintillating attack with Brady Rush setting him up after pinning Auckland in their own half.

Northland owned the first half and ran through Auckland’s defence with such alacrity it looked like a Saturday evening stroll.

Craig couldn’t believe his luck when he picked up a lucky bounce off his charge-down inside the Auckland 22 and galloped to the tryline.

Nock had earlier spotted a crevice of daylight off set-piece play and dotted down under the post. Coach Ryan Martin’s side were smarter, faster and braver when it mattered and had banked a healthy deposit of four tries by halftime.

Auckland flipped the contest at the start of the second half, upped the tempo and played in the right areas of the field.

But after they nailed two tries to be down just one score, momentum swung in Northland’s favour once more and there was no looking back.

Penalties mounted for Auckland – as did frustration – and they struggled, making unforced errors. Northland put the hammer down and nailed the door shut for a memorable win.

Rob Rush showed he was not only built to boss the floor and to smother Auckland’s jackals, he had more tricks up his sleeve. The pass he slipped to Rivez Reihana to put the latter through was an absolute pearler.

You don’t fluke 43 points at Eden Park. When Trainor hoofed the ball down Sandringham Rd after the hooter, the Taniwha had not just won, they had taken a piece of Auckland’s aura with them.