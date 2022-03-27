Northland and NZ rugby star Portia Woodman took out the Supreme Award at the Northland Sports Awards jointly with fellow player Tyla Nathan-Wong.

The outstanding achievements of Northland's sportspeople have been recognised at the 2021 Conbrio Northland Sports Awards where winners were announced last week in an online format.

Portia Woodman and Tyla Nathan-Wong (rugby) jointly took out the Supreme Award, along with the Fireco Sportswoman of the Year Award.

This is the first time the award has been awarded jointly to two athletes. Woodman and Nathan-Wong were key members of the gold medal winning Black Ferns at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Fireco Sportsman of the Year Award went to six-time winner, Blair Tuke (yachting) for his outstanding achievements over 2021 winning a silver medal in the 49er class at the Tokyo Olympics and as a team member of Team NZ who won the America's Cup.

The Garry Frew Memorial Junior Sportsperson of the Year Award went to Bella Earl (athletics) who was the U18 Women's Athletics NZ National Cross Country Champion in 2021, 2nd Senior Girl at the NZ Secondary Schools National Cross Country Champs and 4km Road Race at the NZ Secondary Schools Nationals. She was also selected to represent New Zealand at the World Cross Country Champs and for the NZ Secondary Schools NZ Cross Country Team.

The Brian Maunsell Memorial Service to Sport Award is awarded for outstanding contribution to Northland sport and recognises selfless dedication of individuals that they bring for the good of sport. This went to Neville and Gai Edge for their contribution to equestrian which began in 1978.

Team of the Year went to the Whangārei Men's Fours Bowls Team for their 3rd equal placing at the New Zealand National Fours tournament and their consistent form throughout the year. The team consisted of T Reader, P Price, P Shotter and S Smith.

Ann Muir QSM was inducted as the 31st Northland Legend of Sport for her outstanding career in bowls, not only as a player but as a coach and administrator. Muir played 26 games for New Zealand winning a bronze medal in the Women's Fours at the 1994 Commonwealth Games, holds several national titles along with masters' achievements and received the prestigious honour of a Queen's Service Medal for services to bowls and the community.

Bevan Holmes was later inducted as the 32nd Northland Legend of Sport for his career in rugby. 'Beaver' as he was commonly known, played 31 matches for the All Blacks over 1970, '72 and '73 as well as 90 matches for North Auckland scoring 16 tries and 55 points, helping lift the Ranfurly Shield for North Auckland two times.

Eight organisations and community groups were recognised in the Community Impact Award sponsored by Pak'nSave Whangārei for their collaborative community projects which have a positive impact in and on the community through play, active recreation and sport.

They were: Ahipara Aroha, Bike Northland - Pohe Island Bike Park, Clubtastic, Hockey Northland– Balance is Better Holiday Programme, Northland Rugby Union Rugby For Life – Take 2 For The Team, Tania Dalton – BOOST programme, Waipū Cove Surf Life Saving Club – Accessibility Project, and Whangaroa Golf Club – Junior Golf Programme.

