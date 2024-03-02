Northland rugby legend Don Hewitt, who died last week, here leading out his beloved North Auckland, a team he played 121 games for, including as captain.

Northland rugby legend Don Hewitt, who died last week, here leading out his beloved North Auckland, a team he played 121 games for, including as captain.

Northland rugby is mourning, and celebrating one of its greats, with the death of Don (Donald W) Hewitt.

Hewitt, who died on February 27, at the age of 87, played 121 games for North Auckland, as the province was then known, including many as captain, and he was one of the union’s first centurions.

He was also selected to play for the Barbarians and for the Vikings - a huge honour - and was an All Black triallist for three years. He was 6 foot 3 tall (192cm) but it was only his light weight that held him back from being selected.

But rugby wasn’t the only strength for the all-round sportsman and Whangārei Boys’ High School old boy.

In his high school years, at Boys’ High he also excelled in athletics, winning the steeplechase, long jump, hurdles and high jump, and won the award for most points in sport for Hobson House at WBHS.

After he left school, His father Bill Hewitt, donated the Hewitt Cup to the school to be awarded to Hobson House for the most points in athletics. Several years later that cup was won by Don’s cousin Richard Burling who incidentally is now the father of the famous yachtsman Peter Burling of Team NZ.

Don excelled in rowing for the Whangārei Rowing Club. He represented Whangārei at the New Zealand champs and together with Jim Ackers won the NZ pair oar (in another point of interest Jim Ackers’ son, Peter, and Don’s daughter Marion, got married. and as it happens their son (Don’s grandson) joined rowing and went on to win the same NZ award as his grandfathers.

Don also represented Whangārei in basketball.

In rugby he played as a No 7 (flanker) for Old Boys and also captained the team for many years and he was selected to play for Whangārei rugby team and also captained that team.

Don was selected to play for North Auckland rugby team and went on to play 121 games for North Auckland of which he was captain for several years, with Ted Griffin the coach.

In those early days, in lineouts in rugby, players had to jump high for the ball - not be lifted up high by other team members - and Don was well known for the height he could jump to retrieve the ball in lineouts.

In its own tribute Northland Rugby Union said:

‘’It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Northland centurion Don Hewitt and remember all that he contributed to rugby in Northland.’’

Don epitomised the skills that excelled in our Rugby game. Tall, lean, extremely fit with the leadership abilities that saw Don represent North Auckland on the playing fields across New Zealand. Don captained the side on numerous occasions and went on to become one of North Auckland’s first centurions.

He played all his rep rugby under the great North Auckland selector coach Ted Griffin.

Don made his debut in 1959 and played right through the sixties and played his final game in 1970. In those 11 years, Don played most of his rugby in the number 7 jersey. He was a supreme lineout jumper at the back of the lineouts and could read play well, and was an impressive link player across the field. Don gave his all in each game and built the reputation of an honest, loyal and valuable team member.

A product of Whangārei Boys’ High School and the Old Boys’ club teams and a noted accountant in Whangārei’s business world, Don was also a long-serving Treasurer and member of the Vikings Rugby Club, giving hours of time to the committee and club members.

‘’It is an honour to have had a great man of Don’s calibre and character wear the famous Cambridge Blue jersey for 121 games, and many as Captain. Don is a taonga of our game, and is recognised on our North Auckland representative pillar in our Clubrooms, and as our second-ever centurion in our gymnasium. We thank Don for all he has done for our great game, and as we look forward to the season ahead, we will take with us the legacy of Don Hewitt,’’ NRU CEO Cameron Bell said.

Richie Guy, Don’s teammate and ex All Black said: ‘’Don was genuinely a great man of special character. He is remembered by North Auckland teammates as being the one notable senior player who sat alongside the debutantes to show them the right path, nurture them... and be able to read Ted right! Don is also remembered as the one player who could consistently deserve the accolade of being the best and fairest week in, and week out.’’



