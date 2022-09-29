Bill Edmonds believes more should be done to promote the RWC2021 games in Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Bill Edmonds knows a thing or two about rugby and he doesn't believe Whangārei is on top of its game in promoting the Women's Rugby World Cup matches at the Northland Events Centre.

The 73-year-old has travelled around the world coaching and refereeing age grade teams over many decades and said women's rugby has brought added excitement to the global game that must be celebrated on an even bigger scale in Northland.

Last week, decorated RWC2021 signs, including a trophy he bought from a local variety store, sit atop his van and promote the global event around Northland wherever he secures odd jobs while living in a caravan in Whananaki.

"I think when women's rugby is going places, why not promote it? We've got 11 games in Whangarei. How often do we get these many games up here?" Edmonds asked.

"I live in my van most of the time and people come up and take photos and in fact, many people have said to me that my van will give the games in Whangarei more exposure than the Rugby World Cup flags in town.

"When people are driving, they won't look up and see the flags. These signs must be at all strategic locations so that there's a vibe the games are in town. I want supporters to get behind the games and to appreciate the fact women's rugby is going places," Edmonds said.

Over the years, he said Northland has had quite a few women playing for the Black Ferns and at one point, he said seven were playing for their country.

He wants to watch every game in Whangārei and said others should get behind, not only to support their teams, but to promote the local economy as well.

"The women are getting more skilled and there's more continuity in their game than men and after the tournament, there's going to be a hell of a lot of interest in the game which can only be good," he said.

"I want to promote women's rugby because I think they're not as arrogant as men in terms of the laws of the game and how they are refereed."

Born and bred in Whangārei, Edmonds refereed and coached in the United States and Canada for eight years in the 90s after doing the same at club and representative level in Whangārei.

Rugby fan Ruawahia Peata Smith, 9, ready to put up RWC2021 signs around Northland. Photo / Supplied

He recently returned from coaching the U14 and U15 teams in Australia and is planning a trip to the Cook Islands next year for another coaching assignment.

Krystal Murray of Kaitaia and rugby 7s powerhouse Portia Woodman are the two Northlanders featuring for the Black Ferns. The team will play just one match in Whangārei, against Scotland on October 22.

Tickets are $10 adults and $5 children and can be bought online at tickets2021.rugbyworldcup.com

RWC2021 organisers are encouraging businesses in Northland to adopt a country during the month of October.

This could be with theming, flags, special drink or menu items, staff T-shirts and match-day activities.

Countries to adopt include New Zealand, Australia, England, France, Canada, USA, Wales, Japan, Scotland, Fiji, Italy and South Africa.

Three World Rugby murals, designed and painted by Northland artists with support from Creative Northland, have been installed and giant posters hung in prominent locations around the Town Basin.