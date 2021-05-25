Northland roadside fire poses smoke hazard for SH1 traffic

The fire reduced visibility on State Highway 1 south of Ōkaihau. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A roadside burn-off which reduced visibility on State Highway 1 south of Ōkaihau was just one of many call-outs for Northland firefighters on Tuesday.

The burn-off, in about 100m x 50m of scrub near the junction with Te Ahu Ahu Rd, was not endangering property but around 11am a gusty wind was blowing so much smoke across the highway it was difficult for drivers to see.

That prompted motorists to stop and carry out traffic control until the Ōkaihau and Kaikohe fire brigades arrived to douse the flames.

Ōkaihau firefighters douse a scrub fire next to State Highway 1. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Ōkaihau deputy fire chief Todd Campbell said the property owner was on-site during the controlled burn but it was causing a smoke nuisance on the highway.

It was one of four call-outs for the brigade in just over 24 hours, starting with a house fire on Omapere Rd, Kaikohe, about 3am on Monday.