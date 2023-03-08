Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Northland road safety advocate slams rollback of roadside drug testing as an ‘embarrassment’

Karina Cooper
By
4 mins to read
Police will have to continue to ping impaired drivers with the current tests after roadside saliva tests were canned. Photo / NZME

Police will have to continue to ping impaired drivers with the current tests after roadside saliva tests were canned. Photo / NZME

Northland road safety advocates have been left frustrated and disheartened by news an oral tool for random roadside drug testing will no longer make it to our shores as planned.

The rollback is especially painful

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal from Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate