Northland retirees win $28k case against Kāinga Ora over unsafe property

Sarah Curtis
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
5 mins to read

Good neighbours... Kāinga Ora tenants Beverly and Michael Lind (pictured at right and left) say they are grateful for the help and support from neighbour Peter Portman (centre) during their ordeal with the state landlord. Photo / Sarah Curtis

A retired Northland couple say they feel vindicated after winning a tenancy tribunal case against their landlord Kāinga Ora, which was ordered to pay them $28,400 for failing to safely maintain their rental property.

In a recently-released Tenancy Tribunal decision, adjudicator said Beverly and Michael Lind had “in simple terms” suffered a “nightmare” at the hands of the state landlord.

