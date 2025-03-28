He appeared to have left the home by going through the garage and was at the end of the driveway when Walbran saw him.

She believed the intruder probably got a fright from whatever he tripped on and left when he heard her.

“I was so angry,” Walbran said.

Looking back, she said going downstairs had been foolish.

“I don’t think I was thinking, I was just reacting.”

Her husband, Trevor Robson, had unusually left the garage door open when he left to walk their dog.

Walbran, now wide awake and unsettled, locked all the doors.

She told her husband what had happened when he came back from his walk.

“I was somewhat surprised that Catherine had chased him out,” Robson said.

“I was rather proud of what she did but I wouldn’t recommend her to do it again,” he laughed.

The couple reported the break-in to police, who sent an officer to their home.

Robson had been plagued by wanting to know why the man had entered their home.

The couple, who may never know the answer, took an empathetic view.

Walbran wondered whether the intruder might have been sleeping in his car or looking for his next meal.

Robson’s opinion about issues such as crime had been influenced by his experience as a Hato Hone St John ambulance officer.

So he wrote a letter, sending it to the Northern Advocate, outlining the couple’s wish to help the person - whether by offering mentoring or connecting him with the right organisations. Walbran checked and approved the final edit. The pair said they simply wanted to speak to the man who entered their home.

“I think I would invite them around again. Sit and have a drink, or a coffee, or a cup of tea, and just work out with them what happened, and why,” Walbran said.

“I think Trevor and I want to change the world, but that’s not going to happen,” she joked.

Robson agreed.

“I want people to be more open-minded and discuss things,” he said.

“If you can help someone, help them.”

Police said they were still responding to the Northern Advocate‘s enquiries about the incident but said people should think regularly about their home security.

“Theft and burglary are most often opportunistic crimes and offenders will take every chance they can to get what they are after, which includes entering your house if they know you are working in the back yard or busy in the garage.”

Simple preventative measures included keeping the front door locked even while home, having a screen door with a lock and securing windows with locks.

“Police also urge any residents who see any suspicious behaviour to contact police immediately by calling 111.”

