Also on board with the Mails was Bob the “Angel Bear”, a fluffy mascot the Bald Angels provide to frontline responders to hand out to tamariki at critical incidents or jobs involving children in trauma.
The first leg of their journey was along the eastern side of New Zealand, carrying all their gear and inspiring communities along the way.
They also visited several lighthouses throughout the journey because they symbolise hope.
They raised nearly $7000 via Givealittle, and another $3000 was donated directly to the Bald Angels, which supports numerous initiatives including the Keep Our Kids Warm campaign which provides warm clothing, blankets, and shoes to families in need.
Bald Angels founder Therese Wickbom said it was “fantastic”.
“I’m blown away by so much of what they’ve done; their tenacity, dedication and compassion.
“The mental, emotional and physical toll a trip like that would take on anyone, let alone 72-year-olds, it’s extraordinary.”
Wickbom also acknowledged the Mails’ other volunteer work; Cliff does website updates and takes care of technical issues for the Bald Angels, and Ruth has sewn dozens of blankets to be donated to Northlanders in need.