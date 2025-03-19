“It’s good to be home, it’s been a long journey.

“It’s a long time to be away on the bike. We still really enjoyed it.

“It was a huge undertaking ... and we hope it makes a difference to vulnerable kids in Tai Tokerau.”

The fundraising trip, dubbed “The Angel Tandem” bike ride, began last October in Kerikeri.

Also on board with the Mails was Bob the “Angel Bear”, a fluffy mascot the Bald Angels provide to frontline responders to hand out to tamariki at critical incidents or jobs involving children in trauma.

Cliff Mail and Bob the bear start the return journey at Stirling Point in Bluff.

The first leg of their journey was along the eastern side of New Zealand, carrying all their gear and inspiring communities along the way.

They also visited several lighthouses throughout the journey because they symbolise hope.

The trio reached Invercargill on December 16 and flew home to Kerikeri, where they recouped for a few weeks.

The plan was to return to Invercargill and ride back up the western side of the country, but due to health reasons, Ruth couldn’t make the trip.

“So it was just me and Bob,” Cliff said.

“I had biked on my own before, so it wasn’t a completely new experience.

“But having a tandem was different ... it was a bit more challenging to handle.”

The Mails received a warm welcome home in Kerikeri from their supporters.

Ruth met up with her husband in Wellsford, and the trio spent last week biking back through Northland, including the Hokianga and Dargaville, then across from Rawene on Tuesday.

They raised nearly $7000 via Givealittle, and another $3000 was donated directly to the Bald Angels, which supports numerous initiatives including the Keep Our Kids Warm campaign which provides warm clothing, blankets, and shoes to families in need.

Bald Angels founder Therese Wickbom said it was “fantastic”.

“I’m blown away by so much of what they’ve done; their tenacity, dedication and compassion.

“The mental, emotional and physical toll a trip like that would take on anyone, let alone 72-year-olds, it’s extraordinary.”

Wickbom also acknowledged the Mails’ other volunteer work; Cliff does website updates and takes care of technical issues for the Bald Angels, and Ruth has sewn dozens of blankets to be donated to Northlanders in need.

She also volunteers at the Red Cross.

“These are two people who are giving so much back to the community,” Wickbom said.

