Northland ram-raids: 260 vapes among items recovered by police

Graeme Johnson Jewels & Time in Kamo was ram-raided just over a week ago. An SUV was driven through the storefront. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Police believe the 260 vapes recovered during a search warrant last week were stolen in a recent ram-raid on a commercial business.

The discovery was made as officers executed four search warrants at Whangārei addresses late last week.

A police spokesperson said the warrants were part of police's concerted effort to disrupt gang activity and stymie commercial burglaries in the district.

Their investigations led to a 15 and 17-year-old being referred to Youth Aid in relation to a second ram-raid style burglary and a shoplifting incident.

A 24-year-old male with gang associations also has been charged with possession for supply of cannabis and is due to appear in the Whangārei District Court.

Police say the investigation is ongoing with the potential for further charges to be laid.

"Police want to reassure the community that we are working hard to hold those who participate in unlawful behaviour, to account," the spokesperson said.

"We acknowledge this type of offending causes concern and harm in our community and it will not be tolerated."

Police encourage people to report any suspicious behaviour by calling 105 or 111 if happening at the time.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.