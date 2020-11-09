Website of the Year

Northern Advocate

Northland primary healthcare staff join second strike over pay parity debate

5 minutes to read

Bream Bay Medical Centre nurse Alexandra Maunder, 49, believes she should be paid equally compared to District Health Board nurses. Photo / Michael Cunningham

By:

Multimedia reporter, Northern Advocate

Northland primary healthcare staff across the region joined a 24-hour strike for pay parity yesterday.

The nationwide strike, which lasted from 8am yesterday to 8am today, was organised by New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) members

