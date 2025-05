Police say a vehicle crashed into a residential garage about 4am today. No one was injured. Photo / NZME

20 May, 2025 12:52 AM Quick Read

Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a garage early this morning in Mangamuka.

Far North area response manager Senior Sergeant Richard Garton said just after 4am, a vehicle left State Highway 1 near the intersection with Mangamuka Rd, and drove through a wooden fence.

The vehicle then travelled a “short distance” before “crashing into a garage”, he said.

“No one was injured in the crash.”

Garton said the driver fled and did not return.