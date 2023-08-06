Voyager 2023 media awards

Northland police say reported Kaitāia assault a hoax

Police are responding to a reported assault in Kaitāia.

Reports of an alleged assault at a Kaitāia address were discovered to be a hoax, police confirmed.

Officers were called to a home on Rongopai Place - a dead-end street that intersects with Te Ahu St on the southern side of Kaitāia - around 3pm today.

However, once there, they learned the information provided related to an assault was a work of fiction.

A police spokesperson said no one was found injured and emergency services - which included Hato Hone St John and the Kaitāia Volunteer Fire Brigade - were stood down.

Police did not want to comment on the details provided in the initial call or the wider impact hoax callouts have on police resources.

