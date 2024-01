The death was reported to police on Wednesday afternoon.

The death was reported to police on Wednesday afternoon.

Police are treating the death of a person at a Kerikeri property as unexplained.

A police spokesperson said they learned of the death at the Riverview Rd address around 4.43pm yesterday.

No further details were released other than that it was being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

“Police are awaiting a review by a doctor later this morning to determine any further investigation,” the spokesperson said.