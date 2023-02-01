Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Northland police investigating carjacking in Onerahi

By
Quick Read
Police are providing support to the shaken victim after the early morning robbery. Photo / NZME

Police are providing support to the shaken victim after the early morning robbery. Photo / NZME

Police say a victim is understandably shaken after a carjacking in Onerahi early this morning.

Officers are investigating the aggravated robbery near the intersection of Raurimu Ave and Church St, which was reported around 4am.

“It is understood those involved have presented a weapon and taken the victim’s vehicle,” a police spokesperson said.

“No injuries have been reported in relation to this incident. However, the victim is understandably shaken and police are providing support.”

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

The stolen vehicle was later recovered in Ruakākā and has been towed for forensic inquiries.

Read More

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information to contact them by phoning 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please reference file number 230201/0724.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.


Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal from Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate