A police officer investigating the alleged assault Kuparu Pl in Ruakākā. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A person is in a serious condition after reportedly being stabbed when thieves broke into a home in Ruakākā.

Emergency services were called to a property on Kuparu Pl, off Peter Snell Dr, shortly before 11.30am today.

A spokesperson said police received reports of an assault in Ruakākā in which a person had been hurt. Initial inquiries suggested the people involved were known to one another.

Police at the scene of the alleged assault at Kuparu Pl in Ruakākā. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said ambulance officers treated a patient in a serious condition and took them to Whangārei Hospital.

Police confirmed the victim’s condition was not life-threatening.

A resident living on the dead-end street claimed the unknown number of thieves had first ransacked a different home while the owners were not inside.

The offenders then attempted to raid the neighbouring house, during which the stabbing occurred, the resident said. Information on social media claimed the intruders cut fingers off the victim, but the resident said this was not true.

Police cars were seen rushing to the Ruakākā area. Two remained there, while three returned to Whangārei. A detective and an officer could be seen inside the house where the alleged assault took place.

Police were continuing to track down those involved, the spokesperson said. “Police are continuing to speak to those in the area and are likely to remain at the scene this afternoon.”