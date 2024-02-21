Police say two people were assaulted in Whangārei on Tuesday night.

A man has received serious head injuries after being beaten with bats and bars while intervening in an assault on a woman in Whangārei.

His vehicle was then stolen by the group of offenders.

Detective Sergeant Paul Overton, Whangārei CIB, said the group had broken into a vehicle parked in a car park off Kamo Rd at about 9pm yesterday.

However, the woman who owned the vehicle caught them in the act. The offenders then turned on her.

Overton said she was subjected to verbal threats before being punched several times.

“A man driving another vehicle arrived into the area and parked around the same time.”

He approached the group, which prompted the offenders to stop their assault on the woman and instead turn their attention to him.

“They have assaulted the man a number of times with weapons, believed to be bats and bars, resulting in the man suffering serious head injuries,” Overton said.

They then forced a passenger out the man’s parked SUV before fleeing in it.

The alarm had been raised with police, and officers in the area spotted the stolen vehicle. They signalled for the driver to stop but they continued travelling.

Overton said officers lost sight of the vehicle and had opted not to pursue it due to the manner of driving. However, the SUV was later found abandoned in Kensington.

Police are yet to make any arrests.

The injured man was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

“This was a cowardly assault on members of the public, and police are continuing to investigate the incident so we can hold those responsible to account,” Overton said.

He appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a grey Holden Trax being driven erratically in the Whangārei area to come forward.

Information can be provided to police via 105 or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using file number 240220/1236, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.